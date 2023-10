Passes for Pullen Park's Holiday Express go on sale Wednesday and they are expected to sell out quickly.

How to get tickets for Pullen Park's Holiday Express

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Passes for Pullen Park's Holiday Express go on sale Wednesday and they are expected to sell out quickly.

Some tips for scoring these coveted tickets:

They're sold through the City of Raleigh's RecLink website, so make sure you have a RecLink username and password ready to go.

Be ready to sign in at 8:45 a.m.

That's when the online queue opens before the tickets go on sale at 9 a.m.

The dates for this year's event are Nov. 29 through Dec. 15.