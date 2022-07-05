Community & Events

Pullen Park attractions see price rate hike

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Your next visit to Pullen Park could cost you more than you expect.

The City of Raleigh announced that the price for attractions at Pullen Park Amusements increased July 5.

The train, carousel and kiddie boats will now cost $2 per rider. Previously purchased tickets will still be honored without the purchaser needing to buy the newer, more expensive tickets.

Pedal boats at the park will now cost $7 for 30 minutes, with a maximum of four riders per boat.

All tickets can be purchased online here.
