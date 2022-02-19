Pets & Animals

Lazuli the puppy stolen from Animal Protection Society of Durham returned

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lazuli, a a 7-week-old German Shepherd Boxer mix puppy, has been returned to the Animal Protection Society of Durham.

The puppy was reported stolen Thursday after an APS working went to check on the litter, and Lazuli was not there.

Durham APS has stated that the person who took the puppy came forward admit to the crime.
Lazuli and her litter mates became available for adoption today.
