Society

The Purple Shoe needs donations to help victims of domestic violence

By
EMBED <>More Videos

The Purple Shoe needs donations to help victims of domestic violence

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Purple Shoe is in dire need. An empty donation bin and racks-usually full of clothes-are nearly bare and sparse.

"Our boxes are empty. We need help," said Pam Lewis, The Purple Shoe Outreach Event Coordinator.

The Purple Shoe in Zebulon is a second-hand thrift store. It receives donations, cleans them, and puts them on the sales floor. All of the proceeds go to domestic violence victims.

"If you're out there and you're going through this, we can help you. We will help you," Lewis said.

Between January and August, The Purple Shoe donated more than $26,000 to domestic-violence victims. And there's more of a need now than ever. According to the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice, national domestic-violence incidents increased by more than 8 percent after lockdown orders.

"There's nowhere for you to go. There's no escape. There's no place you can get out," Lewis said.

A survivor of domestic violence herself, Lewis knows that a little bit of help can be the difference between life or death. But to continue giving that help, The Purple Shoe needs you.

"We take dresses, we take pants, we take tops - anything that you can wear," Lewis said. "Anywhere our help is needed and we can do it, we do it. So that's why donations ...please ... donations are so so badly needed right now."

And if you want to help or donate, The Purple Shoe is on extended hours right now. It is at 407 W Gannon Ave. in and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m until the end of December.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyzebulonwake countythrift storeclothingdomestic violencedonations
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Omicron now accounts for 90% of new cases in North Carolina
Wake County Sheriff vows to find 'dangerous' suspect
Omicron variant now 73% of US COVID cases
QVC Distribution Center still smoking 2 days after deadly fire
NC State basketball gets probation for NCAA violations
Hilarious obituary pays tribute to Fayetteville woman
Show More
Trump booed by crowd after revealing he got COVID booster shot
Closing arguments begin for ex-officer charged in Daunte Wright death
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
Jury gets case in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial
Garner to swear-in first female police chief
More TOP STORIES News