The Purple Shoe needs donations to help victims of domestic violence

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Purple Shoe is in dire need. An empty donation bin and racks-usually full of clothes-are nearly bare and sparse."Our boxes are empty. We need help," said Pam Lewis, The Purple Shoe Outreach Event Coordinator.The Purple Shoe in Zebulon is a second-hand thrift store. It receives donations, cleans them, and puts them on the sales floor. All of the proceeds go to domestic violence victims."If you're out there and you're going through this, we can help you. We will help you," Lewis said.Between January and August, The Purple Shoe donated more than $26,000 to domestic-violence victims. And there's more of a need now than ever. According to the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice, national domestic-violence incidents increased by more than 8 percent after lockdown orders."There's nowhere for you to go. There's no escape. There's no place you can get out," Lewis said.A survivor of domestic violence herself, Lewis knows that a little bit of help can be the difference between life or death. But to continue giving that help, The Purple Shoe needs you."We take dresses, we take pants, we take tops - anything that you can wear," Lewis said. "Anywhere our help is needed and we can do it, we do it. So that's why donations ...please ... donations are so so badly needed right now."And if you want to help or donate, The Purple Shoe is on extended hours right now. It is at 407 W Gannon Ave. in and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m until the end of December.