Utility truck slams into building on Person Street in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A utility truck crashed into a building in Fayetteville on Friday morning.

It happened near the intersection of King Street and Person Street. Pictures showed the utility truck halfway into the building, and the front of the building destroyed.

The utility truck belongs to Fayetteville Public Works Commission.

Fayetteville Police Department has not yet released the cause of the crash. No serious injuries have been reported.
