Star player claims she was called N-word on basketball court, suspended for her reaction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lauryn Cross, a star point guard for William Peace University's women's basketball team, is speaking out against what she calls a culture of racism on the court.During a heated matchup against Mary Baldwin University back in January, she says a white player insulted her."Basically she had called me a N*****. And then she had walked to the ref and told him 'can you please watch number 15. You know how they get.' Referring to the color of my skin."The 20-year-old says the insults kept coming."She said what N******. And my reaction was I punched her. I have apologized for my actions. I was just very, very upset. I've never been called a N**** bravely to my face."Cross was suspended for four games.Last week during a game against Meredith College, she says a white player called her the N-word. There was no physical fight, but Cross says she was suspended for her behavior after the game, based on allegations that she was aggressive toward the player."Meredith had reported that I followed them. I went into their locker room. It's a lot of little things that did not happen."Tonight, Meredith College and its athletic department says it takes accusations of racism seriously, and were not aware of this situation until Cross' concerns surfaced publicly. Cross' second suspension prompted her teammates to forfeit playing this weekend's championship game.Statement from Meredith College Head Basketball Coach LaQuanda Quick:Peace University says it reported Cross' concerns to the academic institution so they could also address the matter. The university is also asking the USA South Athletic Conference to form an anti-racism taskforce."We are taking steps to ensure that our student athletes are no longer forced to navigate such inappropriate situations," the school released in a statement."Calling each others N***** and B****** we don't need that to play the game of basketball. That's not what we're here for and I want people to know It's not ok if you're playing basketball, walking down the street, you're at the grocery store... any of that," said Cross.She says she still doesn't feel fully supported by the university regarding what happened to her. She wants to be a voice for other Black athletes who deal with similar racist incidents like this.ABC11 has reached out to Mary Baldwin University for comment but so far have not heard back.