Person jumps from third floor to escape Raleigh apartment fire

The fire that damaged multiple units broke out at Pines of Ashton Apartments on Calumet Drive.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person had to jump from the third floor of an apartment complex to get to safety during a fire in Raleigh.

The fire was reported around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Pines of Ashton Apartments on Calumet Drive.

Fire officials said the person who jumped from the third floor was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At least six apartments were damaged and the Red Cross is helping ten people who were forced out of their homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.