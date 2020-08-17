14-year-old boy shot in Raleigh on Sunday night

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot in Raleigh on Sunday night.Raleigh Police Department said the boy walked in to WakeMed just before 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound.Investigators said the shooting reportedly happened on Dorothea Drive off S. Saunders Street.The boy's injuries are non-life-threatening.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.