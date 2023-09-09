Man arrested for burglary, attempted burglary on same street in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police arrested and charged a man in connection with a robbery and attempted robbery early Saturday morning.

The Raleigh Police Department responded to reports of a burglary in the 12000 block of Honeychurch Street just before 4:45 a.m. Police said the suspect ran away from the scene before officers arrived. While investigating the first scene, officers were called to a second burglary in the same block of Honeychuch Street at 5:30 a.m.

Officers arrested and charged Keith Ruther III, 31, with several felonies including felony first-degree burglary, felony attempted first-degree burglary, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of felony possession of burglary tools, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and felony possession of stolen goods/property.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream