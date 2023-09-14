City of Raleigh will not grant Christmas parade permit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There will be no Christmas parade in Raleigh this year.

The City of Raleigh announced Thursday afternoon that it will not grant a special event permit application for the 2023 Christmas Parade.

The City said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution for parade participants and spectators, as well as respect for Hailey Brooks' family and friends.

Hailey, 11, was performing in the parade when she wassstruck and killed when the driver of a truck pulling a float lost control at the 2022 Raleigh Christmas Parade on Nov. 19.

Her parents filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in April.

The Greater Raleigh Merchants Association, which applied for the permit, has been notified.

"We understand the disappointment, as this was not an easy decision for anyone. The Christmas Parade is a Raleigh tradition for kicking off the holiday season and an important way to recognize our small businesses," the City of Raleigh said in a statement.

City of Raleigh departments are working with partners on alternative events and activities "that everyone can enjoy."

The City said it is also exploring ways for small businesses to participate.

