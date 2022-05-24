Car plows into Raleigh home after chase with police, driver still at large

RALEIGH, N.C. -- One homeowner got an early morning wake-up call after a car plowed into a home in Raleigh.The crash took place on Rock Quarry Road, just east of downtown around 4:30 a.m.Raleigh police said this all started with a chase that was called off. About 45 minutes later, officers found the empty car crashed into the front porch.The car had extensive damage to the front end of the vehicle. The outside railing of the home was also damaged.There has been no word yet on any injuries.