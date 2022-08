Fire badly damages Raleigh business 'Pool Specialties Warehouse'

A business in Raleigh was badly damaged because of a fire that broke out.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A business in Raleigh was badly damaged because of a fire that broke out.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday night firefighters were called to "Pool Specialties Warehouse" that's off J. Richard Drive in a warehouse district not far from the airport.

Crews were on the scene for several hours.

It's not known what caused the fire to break out at this time.