Raleigh daycare owner accused of sex crime with 5-year-old

Malay Jindal, 58, has been charged with statutory sex offense with a child.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh daycare owner is being accused of a sexual crime against a child.

Malay Jindal, 58, has been charged with statutory sex offense with a child.

That child was just five years old, according to sources.

According to Jindal's LinkedIn page, he's an owner of The Goddard School in north Raleigh.