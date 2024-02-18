WATCH LIVE

3 adults, 3 children displaced by house fire in Raleigh

Sunday, February 18, 2024 10:01PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Six people were displaced Sunday after a fire at a home in Raleigh.

According to the Raleigh Fire Department, 35 firefighters responded to calls about a fire at a home in the 3700 block of Marsh Lane. Officials said that three children and three adults were displaced following the fire which took crews 10 minutes to get under control.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is working to help the people involved in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

