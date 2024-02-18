WATCH LIVE

3 people killed, 3 injured on 'Dead Man's Curve' in Edgecombe County crash, officials say

Sunday, February 18, 2024 4:43AM
3 people killed, 3 injured in Edgecombe Co. crash, officials say
Three people were killed and three others injured in a crash on 'Dead Man's Curve'.

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were killed and three others injured in a crash Saturday night in Edgecombe County.

The crash happened on US 64 Alt. near Kingsboro Road. According to officials, a Dodge pickup truck and a Saturn were driving on US 64 Alt. when the crash happened. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said one person was airlifted, and two others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Heartsease Community Fire Chief, crashes happen often on the road known as "Dead Man's Curve".

US 64 Alt. remains closed while officials are investigating.

This is a breaking story.

