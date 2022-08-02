3 businesses unveiled for Raleigh's Iron Works; Selma's new food hall

Raleigh Iron Works, the city's new mixed-used innovation hub, is adding three new businesses to the opening roster.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Iron Works, the city's new mixed-used innovation hub, is adding three new businesses to the opening roster.

Ponysaurus Brewing and Eastcut Sandwich Bar are expanding their footprint to the property.

A fitness business is also joining the lineup.

Iron Works opens next spring along Atlantic Avenue.

Meanwhile, a new food hall is in the works in Johnston County.

The Old North State Food Hall opens later this summer in Selma.

The goal is to cater to both locals and travelers along the I-95 corridor.