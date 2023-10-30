City of Raleigh begins curbside leaf collection

Areas will be broken up into 12 zones. Crews will start with zone 10.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Have all the leaves piled up in your yard yet? Well the City of Raleigh is helping you get rid of them if you live in the city limits.

All you have to do is rake the leaves in your yard, and leave them in piles near the curb, not on the street and a giant vacuum-like piece of equipment will come collect them from your neighborhood.

Areas will be broken up into 12 zones.

Crews will start with zone 10.

To find out what zone you're in click here.

Now keep in mind leaf collection will be weather dependent.