Raleigh Russian millionaire Leonid Teyf indicted in Utah in alleged bribery scheme

According to court documents, Leonid Teyf, 57, was part of a scheme where several trucking companies paid more than $1 million in bribes to the Utah FedEx ground hub manager.
Teyf was originally investigated by the feds in Raleigh in a murder-for-hire plot involving the son of his housekeeper because Teyf thought he was having an affair with his wife.
But the investigation ballooned to outside the $5 million north Raleigh mansion where the housekeeper, her husband, and son -- all from Russia -- lived with the Teyf family.
Soon the feds were accusing Teyf of being involved in a $150 million dollar kickback scheme in his native Russia and bringing some of the money to the United States.
Both Teyf and his wife, Tatyana, are accused of several immigration-law violations in connection with the alleged scheme.
Teyf remains in jail until he faces trial.
