Raleigh Russian millionaire Leonid Teyf indicted in Utah in alleged bribery scheme

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Russian man arrested at his north Raleigh mansion late last year has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah.

According to court documents, Leonid Teyf, 57, was part of a scheme where several trucking companies paid more than $1 million in bribes to the Utah FedEx ground hub manager.

Teyf was originally investigated by the feds in Raleigh in a murder-for-hire plot involving the son of his housekeeper because Teyf thought he was having an affair with his wife.

But the investigation ballooned to outside the $5 million north Raleigh mansion where the housekeeper, her husband, and son -- all from Russia -- lived with the Teyf family.

Soon the feds were accusing Teyf of being involved in a $150 million dollar kickback scheme in his native Russia and bringing some of the money to the United States.
.
Both Teyf and his wife, Tatyana, are accused of several immigration-law violations in connection with the alleged scheme.

Teyf remains in jail until he faces trial.

RELATED STORIES

Immigration charges deepen case against Raleigh man accused in murder-for-hire plot
EMBED More News Videos

New details in Teyf criminal investigation.



Judge orders Raleigh man accused in murder-for-hire plot to be jailed until trial
EMBED More News Videos

Russian man accused in murder-for-hire plot denied release from jail



Raleigh man accused of money laundering linked to Russian indicted in 2016 election meddling
EMBED More News Videos

Raleigh man accused of money laundering linked to Russian indicted in 2016 election meddling



Raleigh man hired as 'private investigator' in Russian immigrant's murder-for-hire plot charged with cyberstalking

EMBED More News Videos

Stephen Myers, 59, faces multiple charges.



Man who owns Raleigh mansion raided by FBI indicted in murder-for-hire plot
EMBED More News Videos

Leonid Teyf was indicted on dozens of federal counts, including a kickback scheme and murder plot.



Man who owns Raleigh mansion raided by FBI wanted wife's alleged lover sent back to Russia, federal court documents show
EMBED More News Videos

FBI raid linked to bribery, deportation plot.



FBI raids Raleigh mansion, removes truckload of evidence
EMBED More News Videos

The FBI spent hours collecting evidence.

