'Raleigh Murals' book highlights city's social justice creations while giving back to community

Raleigh artist Akira Dudley helped paint social justice murals downtown in summer of 2020 now he’s editing a new book called Raleigh Murals featuring them. Preorder is May 25, marking one year since the death of #GeorgeFloyd proceeds go to charity #ABC11 https://t.co/oo6vfCjkWU pic.twitter.com/yKFpGiQYWA