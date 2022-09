Dix Park Conservancy unveils new Downtown mural

The Dix Park Conservancy along with Gabriel Eng-Goetz unveiled a new Dix Park themed, downtown mural Saturday in Raleigh.

The art's colorful imagery weaves together themes of present and past and reminds viewers of the importance and impact of green spaces.

The event had DJ and food for all who attended.

The big reveal was held at The State of Beer on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh where they also debuted a special "Parks for the People" beer brew.