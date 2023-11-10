Part of Oberlin Road in Raleigh set to close for 10 days

The closure covers the section of Oberlin Road between Pullen Road and Clark Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some traffic headaches are coming up in a busy area of Raleigh near NC State.

A large sign at the roundabout right on Oberlin Road is warning drivers about a road closure running from Nov. 10 until Nov. 20.

The closure covers the section of Oberlin Road between Pullen Road and Clark Avenue. It's all part of the construction of a bigger road improvement project as crews replace the water mains and sewer lines.

The closure won't close down businesses but could make driving there a little more challenging. One of the managers at Sam and Bill's Hair Designs next to the roundabout said they are alerting customers to avoid any issues.

"We're trying to let our clients know what's happening, sending e-mails out to them, text messages to our clients with appointment reminders, that this section is closed and that there are alternative routes to get in to us," says Chris Rose.

In the end, they believe the improvements will better connect NC State with Cameron Village and lead to more business. Meantime, only residents and workers will be allowed through the closure zone, everyone else will be diverted.

Drivers can use Hillsborough Street as an alternate route.