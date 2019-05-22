Raleigh pilot Christian Martin charged with triple murder pleads not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVD) -- The pilot from Raleigh accused of killing three people in Kentucky in 2015 pleaded not guilty to the crimes Wednesday, according to ABC News.
Christian Martin, 51, was arrested at Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville. Officers arrested Martin on Saturday, May 11. He was on an American Airlines plane filled with passengers preparing to take off.
Martin walked into the Kentucky courtroom Wednesday wearing an orange jail jumpsuit.
See also: Fiancée of Raleigh pilot accused in triple murder says he is '100 percent innocent'
The judge arraigned Martin on charges of first-degree murder in the killings of Calvin and Pamela Phillips and their neighbor, Edward Dansereau. Martin was also arraigned on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree arson and tampering with evidence.
To all of the charges, Martin pleaded not guilty.
Martin will remain behind bars without bail until at least his next court date on July 10.
If found guilty, Martin could face the death penalty.
