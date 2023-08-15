Biggest players at PNC Arena announce upgrades to facility

The Centennial Authority, Carolina Hurricanes and leaders with NC State will be together this morning to announce the changes.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The biggest players who use PNC Arena are expected to announce the upgrades coming to the facility.

The Centennial Authority, Carolina Hurricanes and leaders with NC State will be together this morning and are expected to give details on the latest renovation plan.

Under the plan right now PNC will get more than 21 million dollars from Wake County hospitality taxes to go towards the renovations.

The convention center is also a part of the plan and is expected to double in size with a new hotel as well.

Officials tell us the investment is needed to stay competitive.

"We know the tourism industry is really important to wake county. It creates jobs, it helps expand our brand and sell ourself to folks across the country and really across the world," said Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria.

The Stadium Series game and a Comic-Con are just a couple of the big events this year that drew thousands of fans from all over the country straight to Wake County.

That meeting is this morning and the city council could sign off as early as this afternoon.

Commissioners are voting next Monday.