Woman charged with man's murder in Durham

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 6:43PM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have charged a woman with a man's murder that dates back to March.

Antoniquette Rigsbee, 47, has been charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping, and stalking.

At 1:33 a.m. on March 28, officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound on Old Chapel Hill Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man identified as 43-year-old Samuel Carr. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rigsbee turned herself in at the Durham County Jail on Monday where she is being held with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Justice at 919-560-4440 ext. 29119 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200

