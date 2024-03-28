One man found dead in Durham shooting, circumstances unknown

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man was found dead at a home in a shooting that took place in Durham.

At 1:33 a.m., officers arrived at a home on Old Chapel Hill Road in response to a shooting call. This is just off Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Police discovered a man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances around the shooting have not been released at this time.

Investigators say the shooting is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 919-560-4440 at extension 29119 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.