Raleigh Police Department award 2 women after saving 11-year-old who nearly drowned

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department awarded two women Wednesday with the Game Changer Award.

The award is given to a community member whose actions had an impact on the department or who has assisted in serving and protecting the community.

Last month Latia Brown and Teimeka Mathis helped save the life of an 11-year-old boy who nearly drowned at Millbrook Falls along the Neuse River.

Brown performed CPR on the child who was unresponsive when he was pulled out of the water, while Mathis called 9-1-1.

"It felt kind of surreal because I never thought I would use the CPR but I was glad that I could help," Brown said.

"Honestly, it feels good to know that those lifesaving measures that we always say that we will perform actually came to me and I was not passing out, not falling out, and I was able to do what any human would do and that is call 911 and get that assistance,"' said Mathis.

The 11- year -old was taken to WakeMed, and later released with minor injuries.

