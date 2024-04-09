Raleigh police officers to demand a 15 percent pay raise across the board

They plan to gather outside the Municipal Building on Tuesday just before the second city council meeting.

They plan to gather outside the Municipal Building on Tuesday just before the second city council meeting.

They plan to gather outside the Municipal Building on Tuesday just before the second city council meeting.

They plan to gather outside the Municipal Building on Tuesday just before the second city council meeting.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Off-duty Raleigh police officers are expected to demand pay raises on Tuesday.

They plan to gather outside the Municipal Building at 6:30 p.m. just before the second city council meeting.

The Raleigh Police Protective Association demands a 15 percent raise across the board.

The organization said that the boost would make Raleigh's pay competitive with other local departments and help them fill vacancies.

SEE ALSO | Raleigh Police seek community support to address rise in youth violence: 'We can't solve this alone'