Raleigh police officers to demand a 15 percent pay raise across the board

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Off-duty Raleigh police officers are expected to demand pay raises on Tuesday.
They plan to gather outside the Municipal Building at 6:30 p.m. just before the second city council meeting.
The Raleigh Police Protective Association demands a 15 percent raise across the board.
The organization said that the boost would make Raleigh's pay competitive with other local departments and help them fill vacancies.
