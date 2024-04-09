WATCH LIVE

Raleigh police officers to demand a 15 percent pay raise across the board

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 11:49AM
They plan to gather outside the Municipal Building on Tuesday just before the second city council meeting.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Off-duty Raleigh police officers are expected to demand pay raises on Tuesday.

They plan to gather outside the Municipal Building at 6:30 p.m. just before the second city council meeting.

The Raleigh Police Protective Association demands a 15 percent raise across the board.

The organization said that the boost would make Raleigh's pay competitive with other local departments and help them fill vacancies.

