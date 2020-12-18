Heavy police presence surrounds Crabtree Valley Mall after shots fired report

A look at Crabtree Valley Mall entrance on Glenwood Avenue. pic.twitter.com/2Ms0WZCezA — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 18, 2020

Sean Ingram, a kiosk owner at the mall, told ABC11 that he heard about eight shots by the Bath and Body Works.

#Breaking Major police presence at #CrabtreeValley Mall. Paramedics staging by Macy’s - PFS blocking off Glenwood Avenue entrance. Working to learn more information. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/U4HDqh7zNS — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 18, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police responded to a shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall on Thursday night during a busy shopping season.Authorities responded to reports of a shots fired call shortly after 8:45 p.m.As of 10 p.m. the Glenwood Avenue entrance to the mall is currently blocked. Police and paramedics set up a staging area outside of the Macy's entrance of the mall.Sean Ingram, a kiosk owner at the mall, told ABC11 that he heard about eight shots by the Bath and Body Works. Another food court restaurant employee said she "heard a lady, screaming but saw nothing.""Once it all started happening, the shots were coming towards my kiosk and you could hear them bouncing off the walls," Ingram said. "It's just an unfortunate situation."Authorities said there is no active shooter. There are no reports of injuries at this time.During the summer, police responded to at least two conflated reports of shots fired that stemmed from fights.