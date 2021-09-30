Raleigh police investigate after woman shot on Cooper Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday eveningIt happened about 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Cooper Road.The woman was taken by a private vehicle for treatment of her injuries. Her condition was not immediately known.Police continue to investigate at the scene.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.