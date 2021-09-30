Raleigh police investigate after woman shot on Cooper Road

EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh police investigate after woman shot on Cooper Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday evening

It happened about 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Cooper Road.

The woman was taken by a private vehicle for treatment of her injuries. Her condition was not immediately known.

Police continue to investigate at the scene.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwoman shotgun violence
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man tried to abduct student walking to school in Raleigh, WCPSS says
LATEST: Cumberland Co. Schools offering hiring bonuses for teachers
Family of Haitian Raleigh man seek refuge at Mexico border
Nearly 100% of Duke Health employees vaccinated against COVID
Pandemic inspires new design trends for Triangle Parade of Homes
Police looking for man accused of killing girlfriend in Fayetteville
Show More
Check out this modern $2.75 million home in Raleigh's Village District
'I was on death's door:' COVID-19 survivor urges others to get vaccine
What Brian Laundrie was doing after he returned to FL without Petito
Judge suspends Britney Spears' father from conservatorship
Woman fought back against Orange. Co home invader, sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News