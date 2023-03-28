3 men shot at Raleigh shopping center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were shot near a Food Lion parking lot Monday night.

It happened about 9 p.m in the 1100 block of Raleigh Boulevard in front of a restaurant called Lam's Garden in the Raleigh Boulevard Shopping Center

Two men were shot and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

A third man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. That victim had what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple businesses around 1100 North Raleigh Boulevard were struck by gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

There is a heavy police presence at the shopping center. The incident remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.