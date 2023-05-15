  • Watch Now

Woman shot in leg outside Days Inn in Garner; suspect caught hours later

Monday, May 15, 2023 7:44PM
GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was shot in the leg in the middle of the day at a Garner Day's Inn.

Garner Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Day's Inn on South Wilmington Street.

First responders took the woman to the hospital for treatment. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The suspected shooter reportedly drove off in a U-Haul truck.

More than an hour later, a U-Haul truck crashed into a tree in front of a house on Big Buck Lane in Garner. Investigators said they responded and found the shooting suspect nearby. They were taken into custody without incident.

Investigators have not identified any of the people involved in the case at this time.

