Man found shot dead in new Raleigh neighborhood

Man found shot dead in new Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found dead in the driveway of a newly built house in Raleigh.

Raleigh Police Department responded to reports of a shooting shortly before noon on Honey Ivy Lane, which is a road in a new development off Old Milburnie Road located in the easternmost part of Raleigh.

More than a dozen police cars were in the development responding to the shooting.

No further details have been released. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.
