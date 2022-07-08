Man found shot dead in new Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found dead in the driveway of a newly built house in Raleigh.Raleigh Police Department responded to reports of a shooting shortly before noon on Honey Ivy Lane, which is a road in a new development off Old Milburnie Road located in the easternmost part of Raleigh.More than a dozen police cars were in the development responding to the shooting.No further details have been released. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.