Teen girl injured in early morning Raleigh shooting

Officers responded about 6:50 a.m. to the 1300 block of Park Glen Drive off of North Raleigh Boulevard for a shooting call.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a teen girl was shot early Sunday morning.

Officers responded about 6:50 a.m. to the 1300 block of Park Glen Drive off of North Raleigh Boulevard for a shooting call.

They found a girl who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release the age of the victim. They did say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood