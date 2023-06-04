Teen girl injured in early morning Raleigh shooting

WATCH LIVE

Sunday, June 4, 2023 2:34PM
Officers responded about 6:50 a.m. to the 1300 block of Park Glen Drive off of North Raleigh Boulevard for a shooting call.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a teen girl was shot early Sunday morning.

They found a girl who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release the age of the victim. They did say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

