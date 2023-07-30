1 person injured in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday evening.

The shooting happened at around 5:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Pettigrew Street. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

No suspect was arrested.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood