Man shot along Wake Forest Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating a shooting Sunday at Wake Forest Road and Six Forks Road.

Officers responded around 4:45 a.m. to the 2900 block of Wake Forest Road and found a man with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with what police described as serious injuries.

The intersection was closed while police investigated. The road has since reopened.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

