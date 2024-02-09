Raleigh man charged after attempt to sell items ends in shooting

Raleigh police charged a man Wednesday in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting.

Raleigh police charged a man Wednesday in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting.

Raleigh police charged a man Wednesday in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting.

Raleigh police charged a man Wednesday in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was charged with possession of a stolen firearm after police say he got into a shootout while trying to sell some things to someone he met online.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers were called about a shooting in the 600 block of Peter Court just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Junior Nzengui, 20, was there for a prearranged sale when he was approached by two men in the parking lot.

Police said both parties then pulled out guns and shot at each other.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, although bullets did hit one building and three vehicles in the area.

Nzengui was arrested when officers determined his gun was stolen.

Police are still searching for the other two men involved in the shooting.