RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police made an arrest after a man was stabbed on Saturday in downtown Raleigh.The incident happened about 5:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Fayetteville Street, near a Subway sandwich shop.Police told ABC11 that Robert Berry Horton, 66, of Fayetteville Street was charged with aggravated assault.The victim was identified as 30-year-old Anthony Demitrious Willis, of Lord Mario Court in Raleigh. His condition was not immediately known,Police did not immediately disclose a motive for the attack.