Raleigh teen accused of robbing 9 people who were selling game consoles on Letgo app

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An eight-month long crime spree involving the online sales app Letgo ended with the arrest of a Raleigh teenager.

Police charged 17-year old Emmanuel Amponsa with seven counts of larceny of gaming consoles and one count of possession of stolen property.

According to the search warrants, in each case, the victims said the suspect asked to take the console into his apartment to test it.

Sean Reynolds and his girlfriend Brittney Postell said their Playstation was stolen by Amponsa.

"I understand that because you know, if it's something you haven't used before, of course you want to test it out," said Postell. "And I was fine with that because I'm a trustworthy person. But he tested it out and he never came back."

All of the other victims tell the same story.

And to make it all more interesting, the nine people who were ripped off say they met the suspect at an apartment complex on Hensley Drive, right around the corner from Raleigh police headquarters.

Postell said she now realizes that meeting him at the police department would have been a safer option.

"At least you'll know that it's legit," she said. "You know the person's probably going to be okay. You're in front of a bunch of cops so it's best you act right."
