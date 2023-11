A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh on Friday morning.

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run in Raleigh on Friday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on New Bern Avenue between Poole Road and Raleigh Boulevard.

Raleigh Police Department blocked off the road and put up crime scene tape. The department confirmed it was investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Officers described the victim as a man. They have not released his identity because his next of kin has not been notified.