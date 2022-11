Raleigh woman wins second Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh woman hits it big again after winning her second Cash 5 jackpot.

Barbara Gulllat, who previously won her first $824,160 jackpot prize in March 2021, bought the $1 dollar Cash 5 lottery Sunday at Fuel Stop on Little Brier Creek Lane in Raleigh.

She cashed in her $368,522 prize Monday at the lottery headquarters, and took home $261,688 after taxes.