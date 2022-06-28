2 Raleigh women shot while on business in California

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Raleigh women were shot in California while on business.

The Preiss Company posted on Facebook that two employees were attending a conference in San Diego when they were hurt on Friday night.

The company said the two women, Lane Sheer and Toni Yrias, were shot as two unrelated groups got into an argument on the street.

According to its Facebook page, the Preiss Company is a "national leader in student and multifamily housing, specializing in property management, development and investment."

The two women are long-time employees, the company said. An online fundraiser has been started to help with their recovery and rehabilitation.
