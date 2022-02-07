Suspect in murder of Fayetteville boutique owner extradited to face charges

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A manof a Fayetteville business owner a month ago has been brought back to Cumberland County to face justice.Rasheem Lopez Grant, 28, was extradited to Fayetteville on Friday, about three weeks after he was arrested in connectionof 34-year-old Eddie Saez, owner of Southern Swag City Boutique at 4621 Yadkin Road.Saez was working in his store on Jan. 4, when Fayetteville Police say Grant entered the store and shortly after shot and killed Saez.Police said Grant got away with another accomplice in an Infiniti SUV.The murder shook up neighboring businesses who told ABC11 that Saez, a father of seven, was a good man."It's extremely frustrating and sad," said Sgt. Jeremy Glass with the Fayetteville Police Department. "This occurred right after Christmas, right after the new year. And just this senseless violence that we're experiencing and it hasn't stopped."A week and a half after the murder, Grant was arrested in Columbia, South Carolina, with the help of US Marshals and the Columbia Police Department.Upon his arrival in Fayetteville, he was booked at the Cumberland County Jail without bond.He's been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony conspiracy, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.The second suspect has not been identified and police have yet to locate the Infiniti SUV."Our detectives are very thorough and adamant that we're going to catch this other suspect," Glass said. "We'll go to any lengths necessary to bring this second suspect to justice."If you have any information, you're asked to call Fayetteville Police at (910) 709-1958 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.