Fayetteville police ID man found shot dead inside boutique

Victim identified in Fayetteville boutique shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police released the identity of a man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at a business.

Police said Thursday that the victim was 34-year-old Eddie Saez, of Birch Road. He was fatally shot at Southern City Swag Boutique at 4621 Yadkin Road.

Detectives also said Thursday that they are seeking the public's help identifying and locating two people and a vehicle seen in images.

Police said they are believed to have information related to the investigation.



Police did not call the two suspects, saying only that they are "persons of interest."

If anyone has any information regarding the identity or location of these men, or the Infiniti SUV, they are asked to contact Detective J. Olsen at (910) 709-1958 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

