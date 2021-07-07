Food & Drink

Round, flat hot dogs? New Jersey butcher's unique take on American classic sells out

EMBED <>More Videos

New Jersey butcher's round, flat hot dog sells out

SAN FRANCISCO -- The internet is full of opinions on a New Jersey butcher's product of flat, round hot dogs.

Rastelli's is selling the patties on its website in a pack of three for $18, but right now it's out of stock.

RELATED: Bay Area's Joey Chestnut eats record 76 hot dogs, wins 14th title in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Rastelli's says the patties have ridges, which make it optimal for grilling and the surface area allows for more toppings.

Many say it resembles bologna and Bavarian street food.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew jerseyfoodhot dogshot dog eatingamerican food
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Elsa tracker: Path through NC shifts west slightly
Amazon delivery truck driver killed in crash on I-85N
Another arrest made in murder of pregnant woman in Fayetteville
Thales Academy announces masks will be optional in schools
Parents speak out after 11-year-old son killed at amusement park
Pro golfer shot dead on course because he stumbled upon crime: Police
NCCU takes on NC A&T for vaccination bragging rights
Show More
LATEST: Another $1M winner selected in vaccine lotto
Is Thursday the new Monday? Flexible working is in flux
9 people missing after boat from Cuba capsizes off Key West
Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney resigns
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC tenure
More TOP STORIES News