2 teen hikers found safe after going missing in Raven Rock State Park, ranger says

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two teenagers were found safe Sunday morning after going missing in Raven Rock State Park.A Louisburg 18-year-old and Whispering Pines 17-year-old told their parents they were heading out for a hike on Campbell Creek Saturday night. After touching base with their parents before 10 p.m., they went missing.A search began Saturday night with the Harnett County Sheriff's Office, EMS, Boone Trail Fire Department and N.C. State Parks staff assisting.A park ranger told ABC11 breaking news crew the two teens were found Sunday morning around 11 a.m.Neither of the teens were injured.Campbell Creek Trail is a popular hike to reach Lanier Falls on the Cape Fear River. The loop is 4.5 miles in total.