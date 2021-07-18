2 teen hikers found safe after going missing in Raven Rock State Park, ranger says

A Louisburg 18-year-old and Whispering Pines 17-year-old told their parents they were heading out for a hike on Campbell Creek Saturday night. After touching base with their parents before 10 p.m., they went missing.
A search began Saturday night with the Harnett County Sheriff's Office, EMS, Boone Trail Fire Department and N.C. State Parks staff assisting.
A park ranger told ABC11 breaking news crew the two teens were found Sunday morning around 11 a.m.
Neither of the teens were injured.
Campbell Creek Trail is a popular hike to reach Lanier Falls on the Cape Fear River. The loop is 4.5 miles in total.
