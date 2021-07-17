Youngsville man charged after allegedly assaulting girl at Wake Forest Walmart, police say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest police have arrested a man who made "unwanted advances" toward a girl at a Walmart on Friday.The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday in the Wake Forest Walmart on S. Main Street.Officers responded to the store where the girl was reportedly assaulted. The girl told her parents what had happened and they called police.The girl was uninjured.On Saturday night, police arrested Raymond Mancini, of Youngsville, and charged him with indecent liberties with a minor and attempted kidnapping.Mancini is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.