RDU unveils 'Carry On' campaign to encourage travelers to take to the sky

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport is working to encourage travelers to take to the skies.The push comes as more and more Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and infections rates continue to drop across the country.With those improvements, air travel has picked up--some, but it's still not back to pre-pandemic levels. That's why RDU launched the Carry On campaign.That campaign will feature famous businesses, well known celebrities and other high-profile entities to encourage more people to travel and support our local economy.Coach K, the Holt Brothers and Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour all make appearances."While we're steadily starting to see customers return as you look through the terminal today, we still have a long way to go. We currently only have 45 of our 57 different nonstop destinations. And of course, we've got a ways to go to reach that 14.2 million customers that flew through RDU in 2019," said Michael Landguth with the RDU Airport Authority.