RDU praises new parking guidance system; vows complete rollout by spring 2024

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is testing out a new system to improve parking in the busy Central Parking Deck.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The parking deck experiment at Raleigh-Durham International Airport has come to an end, and the test was a success.

RDU said the system, which was installed on the sixth floor of Central Parking Deck, helped guests find an open parking space 63 percent faster than areas without the system.

The system utilizes lights, cameras and digital message boards to more quickly direct you to available open parking spots.

"The parking guidance system is the latest innovation RDU is deploying to make travel even more convenient," said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. "Guests are flying in record numbers and this technology will help them begin their journey with a seamless parking experience."

RDU began testing the system in July. Now, it is going to be expanded into the other parking areas at RDU. The system is expected to be fully operational by spring 2024.

For more information on the new parking guidance system, check out the video below: