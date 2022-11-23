Holiday travel rush underway at RDU

More than 330,000 people are expected to walk through the doors at RDU this week.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The holiday travel rush is now underway with experts predicting this could be one of the busiest travel days in years.

More open TSA lines might have been the key Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Holiday travel can look like long lines and busy airports but today at RDU it mostly looked like family reunions.

One mom was waiting for her daughter to come home from school at University of Washington.

More than 330,000 people are expected to walk through the doors at RDU this week. Thursday being one of the busiest and Sunday projected to break a record with nearly 60,000 passengers in one day.

Airport officials want to remind passengers to arrive two hours before their flight is scheduled to take off.