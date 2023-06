A children's book and art store in Downtown Raleigh is set to close after six years.

A final 'reading circle' will be held at Read With Me, A Children's Book & Art Shop on Saturday, June 10.

The owner said her family made the difficult decision to close to allow them to open the door to new adventures and opportunities.

The final day of regular hours at Read with Me is June 30th.